There is already some speculation online regarding Asuka’s opponent at the upcoming WrestleMania 34 (pay-per-view) event next year.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.

Asuka began her professional wrestling career back in 2004 before beginning to do work for Pro Wrestling Wave in 2008. She also did work for promotions such as Smash, Wrestling New Classic, Reina Joshi Puroresu, and many other promotions.

Asuka finally signed with WWE in 2015 and was sent to developmental in NXT. In April of last year at NXT TakeOver: Dallas Asuka defeated Bayley to win the NXT Women's Championship.

She continued to dominate her opponents in NXT and extended her vicious undefeated streak to over 500 days. She recently successfully defended her strap against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver III: Brooklyn, however, she suffered an injury during the match which forced her to relinquish her title.

This is when the sports entertainment company made the decision to call her up to the main event roster and place her on the flagship show of the company, Monday Night Raw. She made her main roster debut at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event at the Target Center in Minnesota, Minneapolis on the WWE Network by beating Emma in a singles match.

There are four superstars that the former NXT Women’s Champion could face at the upcoming event. Those names are Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Paige.

Fans have dreamed about her facing Banks as it would be a great match. She could also go onto challenge Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title or have a technical classic with Paige. The odd card out of the names is Jax but they could have a great big versus small person match with Jax using her strength while Asuka uses her quickness.

It’s well known by now that the sports entertainment company has been planning for Roman Reigns to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34. It seems to be the direction that we are heading. Now comes the question of who Lesnar would defend the title against at the Royal Rumble.

Original plans called for Finn Balor to face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble but those plans have been scrapped. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who Lesnar will be facing at the upcoming event.

What are your thoughts on Asuka's possible opponent at the upcoming event?

