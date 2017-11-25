A WWE Legend was backstage at this past Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center on the WWE Network.

That legend is The Undertaker. On this week's episode of 'Dinner With The King,' WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler revealed that Taker was backstage at the pay-per-view (PPV) event.

"I think he might have looked too good," Lawler said. "I think when you get when you hang around or you show up and you look that good, they in the WWE, they're ready for you to come back.

You know, closer to the time after WrestleMania and I think I said that I believe we've seen the last of Undertaker in the ring. Now, I'm going to I'm going to go back on my word. Just looking at him the other night, I think there's some more matches left in the Undertaker."

Lawler noted that he was sitting with Kane and Taker watching the pay-per-view.

"So there's a TV and monitor to watch the show," Lawler said. "There were three seats. Three chairs in front of the monitor and I was sitting in the one on the left hand side and in the middle now, to my right, sitting next to me, was Undertaker. And to his right sitting next to him was Kane.

"We were all just sitting here watching the show talking about old times and stuff, and all of a sudden, the door happened to be open.

All of a sudden, we saw John Cena. He went past the door and glanced in, and then he just went past. Suddenly we saw him backing up, he just backed up, and he looked in at the three of us sitting there - and he said, 'that's pretty cool.' And he just walked on."



He has held nearly every title that the company has to offer. Taker has had a great career with the sports entertainment company. He won the World Heavyweight Championship three times, WWE Championship four times, Hardcore Title once, Tag Team Championship six times, and won the Royal Rumble match in 2007.

Over the past few years, he has gone from being a full-time talent to a part-timer. After years of speculation of when Taker would retire from pro wrestling, it appears that he had his farewell at WrestleMania 33 in the main event against Roman Reigns earlier this year in Orlando, Florida. After the match, Taker put his gloves and hat in the middle of the ring before leaving.

Keep in mind that Taker nor WWE has come out publicly and stated that “The Deadman” is retired, but that is the belief. As seen in the history of the business, retirements often don’t last forever which is why the “one more match” question gets asked to so many wrestling legends after they retire.

Obviously, the fans would like to see Taker go one more time before he gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Although there have been rumors of Taker coming back to work one more match against John Cena later this year or even at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans, Louisiana. It appears that match will not be happening or any other match involving Taker for that matter. Keep in mind that there’s always a chance WWE could convince him to work another match.

