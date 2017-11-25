One WWE veteran gave Jinder Mahal some high praise recently.

That veteran is Kane, who praised both former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Braun Strowman during a recent interview with with the Times of India. Here is what he had to say:

“His is a great story. He was in the WWE years ago, then left company. And then really improved both in his wrestling and his body and came back and became a world champion. I think a guy like Jinder Mahal is really what every WWE superstar should strive to become.”

Mahal has been with the WWE since 2010 when he signed a developmental deal with them and was sent to their Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) territory. In April of 2011 Mahal made his main roster debut and would eventually find himself as a member of the Three Man Band (3MB) trio alongside Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater. In 2014, however, his run with the WWE came to an end when he was released from his deal.

He would return to the independent circuit for two years, where he would reinvent himself creatively and physically, before being brought back to WWE around the time of the Superstar Shake-Up. After some time on RAW upon his return, the shake-up moved him over to Tuesday nights on SmackDown Live.

Mahal would win a Six-Pack Challenge match that earned him the status as No. 1-contender for the WWE Championship, which was then-held by Randy Orton who defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 for the strap. However, he would lose the title to AJ Styles earlier this month on an episode of WWE SmackDown Live on the USA Network.

“Braun Strowman is doing a great job and he is going to have great career in WWE. I think at the end of the career he will be known as one of the great big men ever.”

Keep in mind that he is slated to compete in a match with Strowman on the upcoming India tour.

“India tour is going to be a great event. All big superstars are going be there Triple H, Jinder Mahal, The Shield, Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus and the match with Strowman, it is going to be a big match; two big guys doing their best to prove who is the dominant big man in the WWE.”

Strowman has risen up the ranks in WWE in a short amount of time after making his main roster debut just a few short years ago as part of The Wyatt Family. He has learned as he goes to be a top Superstar.

It’s well known that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a fan of big men. Just look at who he has pushed in the past. Superstars like Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, The Undertaker, Kane, The Big Show, and the list goes on and on.

