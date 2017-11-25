Rugby Union

Sekope Kepu is getting destroyed for his disgraceful red card challenge against Scotland

It was a memorable afternoon for Scotland.

Scotland went into today's match-up as the underdogs as they welcomed the third ranked team in world rugby, Australia, to Murrayfield.

However, the home side found themselves in dreamland as they opened up a 10-0 lead after half an hour played.

But then, the game exploded into life.

Australia came roaring back after the 30 minute mark, with two tries in the space of four minutes from Tevita Kuridrani giving the away side the lead.

It seemed Australia would go into half time with the initiative, but a moment of madness from Sekope Kepu turned the game on its head.

With the game nearing half time, the 31-year-old absolutely clobbered Hamish Watson in the head with a needless challenge, which gave him a deserved red card.

Scotland immediately made their advantage count, as they scored a try through Ali Price to take a 17-12 lead at the break.

And, they never looked back as they battered the visitors in the second half, with tries from Byron McGuigan, Sean Maitland, Jonny Gray, Huw Jones, John Barclay and Stuart McInally giving the home side a memorable 53-24 victory.

KEPU'S SHOCKING RED CARD

The game's biggest talking point was undoubtedly Kepu's disgraceful red card. It was a completely needless tackle to make, and one that cost his side dearly as Australia could not cope with a man down.

You can view his red card here: 

Unbelievably stupid.

And many Rugby fans were quick to express their dismay on Twitter, as Kepu was widely condemned for his actions.

TWITTER REACTS

Amazingly, some even believed that Kepu did not deserve a red card. Not sure what game they were watching.

