At half-time on Tuesday in Sevilla, Liverpool players probably had their minds focused on their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

That certainly seemed the case in the second-half as they threw away their 3-0 lead to draw 3-3.

Instead of having the luxury of resting their players in the second-half - and being guaranteed top-spot ahead of their final group match - their star players stayed on until the final whistle as they tried to hold onto a victory.

Ultimately, they couldn’t and Liverpool will be heading into the clash against Chelsea rather demoralised.

And it seems that trying to preserve their lead has taken a lot out of the players.

That’s because Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his starting XI for the clash against Chelsea.

And, rather incredibly, both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have dropped to the bench.

Leaving arguably your two most important players on the bench for one of the biggest fixtures of the season!?

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

Wow.

Klopp explains his decision

And Klopp attempted to explain why he rung the changes ahead of the game at Anfield.

"We need to use the quality of the squad. I have absolute trust in the squad but then I have to show it. We cannot let the other boys play until they can't play anymore, I said it before, so that's why we change," he said.

"We have fresh legs in, still quality with fantastic options to change in the game - so, good."

So, Klopp has decided to rest both Mane and Firmino for a match against Chelsea!? Madness.

Sevilla FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League

Oxlade-Chamberlain for Mane

Oxlade-Chamberlain will come in for Mane and the German boss believes the former Arsenal man can play in a similar way to the Senagalese star.

"I would say Ox would play similar to how Sadio plays with his own specific skills of course involved," he said.

Whether Klopp’s move will be praised or criticised will only be known at full-time.

