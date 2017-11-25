Football

Dortmund v Schalke.

What Borussia Dortmund tweeted when they led Schalke 4-0 at half-time

It seemed as if Liverpool were going to receive the title of the worst collapse of the week following their 3-3 draw against Sevilla on Tuesday.

Then Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke happened.

The Revierderby derby promised to be an exciting encounter, with Dortmund and Schalke separated by just three points in the Bundesliga before kick-off.

And it seemed for all the world that Dortmund were going to go level on points with their rivals when, at half-time of today’s match, they held a 4-0 lead.

Peter Bosz’ side blew their opponents aside with Pierre-Emerick opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards, Benjamin Stambouli putting through his own net, and Mario Gotze’s first goal of the season made it 3-0.

Dortmund weren’t done there, though, and Raphael Guerreiro added a fourth in the 25th minute.

It was superb stuff, and had Dortmund supporters forgetting all about the midweek defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League.

But then, disaster struck.

Dortmund's stunning collapse

Bosz already found himself under severe pressure, with Dortmund adrift of Bayern in the Bundesliga and crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage, and this afternoon’s collapse certainly won’t help his case.

It was still 4-0 on the hour mark but Schalke scored twice in five minutes to alert their opponents, Guido Burgstaller and Amine Harit getting on the scoresheet.

Home supporters began to fear the worst when Aubameyang was shown a second yellow card with 20 minutes to go.

Schalke still needed to score twice, though, and they set up a nervy finish when Daniel Caligiuri made it 4-2 with a fine solo effort in the 86th minute.

Then, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Naldo rose highest from a corner and headed home the equaliser.

It was absolutely insane.

Dortmund's tweet at half-time

To go from such jubilation to complete despair is one that no football fan ever wants to feel but Dortmund’s official Twitter account couldn’t help but express their delight at half-time.

They posted a GIF of Omer Toprak sipping a cup of tea, similar to the Mesut Ozil one that caused such a storm last week.

The tweet is spreading like wildfire; it’s already up to 4,000 retweets at the time of writing.

It’s resulted in football fans mocking Dortmund for getting ahead of themselves, although you can hardly blame them.

Unlucky, lads.

