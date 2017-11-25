Manchester United got more than they bargained for when they welcomed Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

While no Premier League game is ever a walk in the park, the Red Devils must have expected a comfortable win against the promoted side but a shady 1-0 victory was probably the fair result.

The Seagulls weren't prepared to play second fiddle against Jose Mourinho's title challengers and came flying out of the blocks in the first-half.

United eventually applied the pressure and forced Matt Ryan into a sensational double save just before the break.

With the game still goalless by the hour mark, though, it was time to introduce the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic who slotted into the side and pushed Romelu Lukaku onto the wing.

The new strike force didn't exactly look convincing and Lukaku was even seen fighting to track back, winning tackles on the flanks.

Nevertheless, it did the Red Devils no harm as they eventually took the lead virtue of an Ashley Young strike that took a hearty deflection off of Lewis Dunk.

The ball had bobbled out of the penalty area after a sensational corner, narrowly missing Lukaku who was rather frustrated to see the delivery evade him.

The Belgian was clearly disgruntled with how he was being manhandled and some eagle-eyed fans noticed a rather cheeky double kick from the forward.

Take a look:

Petty? Yes. Worthy of punishment? Maybe.

It certainly would have been awkward if one of the officials noticed the incident and United were robbed of their goal as a result. Although retrospective punishment is unlikely, there can be no doubting that it was a foul.

Tell that to some Liverpool and Manchester City fans, though:

United fans will be hoping that Lukaku can truly rediscover his form in coming games and that the return of Ibrahimovic won't hamper that goal.

Who would you rather player - Lukaku or Ibrahimovic? Have your say in the comments section below.

