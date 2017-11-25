Rugby Union

England Samoa.

Rugby fans absolutely loved England and Samoa's mark of respect after today's game

It was a much changed side for England in Saturday's match against Samoa at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones made nine changes to the side that defeated Australia a week ago, with Jamie George and Sam Simmonds earning their first starts for their country.

But despite ringing the changes, England still easily overcame the test of Samoa.

The home side got off to the best possible start when they scored their first try after just two minutes, courtesy of Mike Brown.

Alex Lozowski scored England's second try just eight minutes later, before Samoa got off the board through Piula Fa'asalele to cut the deficit to 12-7.

But that was the closest Samoa would get to taking the lead, as Jones' men ran rampant after that.

Charlie Ewels scored England's third try to give the home side a 22-7 lead at the interval, and England scored a further 26 points in the second half to eventually overcome their challengers 48-14.

Although the scoreline showed a convincing England win, it could be argued the margin of victory was harsh on the away side, who played some good rugby of their own and did not deserve to lose by such a hefty amount.

ENGLAND AND SAMOA'S DISPLAY OF RESPECT AT FT

Rugby is of course a gruelling sport, and this game was no exception.

After battering each other for 80 minutes, England and Samoa players embraced and knelt down in a circle in what was a beautiful piece of sportsmanship.

After they rose, the opposing players then began laughing and joking with eachother, showing the great respect between the two sides.

And rugby fans absolutely loved the touching moment, with many expressing their emotions on Twitter.

TWITTER REACTS

