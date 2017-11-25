Football

Andros Townsend delivered painfully awkward interview after Palace v Stoke

Crystal Palace secured a massive result for their survival hopes when they downed Stoke City at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The huge result marked just their second Premier League win of the season and moved them within three points of clawing out of the relegation zone.

It certainly didn't come easily, though. After a goalless first-half, the mercurial Xherdan Shaqiri lit up the affair with a fine solo goal in the 53rd minute.

The Eagles were quick to respond, however, virtue of Ruben Loftus-Cheek who extended his fine recent form with his first goal down in south London.

Then, just as the game was trundling towards full time, Mamadou Sakho lashed the ball home after some penalty area pinball sparked by Yohan Cabaye's cross.

It's not difficult to see why it's such a massive result for Palace and ex-England winger Andros Townsend was lucky enough to enjoy every minute of it. 

He was also chosen as one of the victorious players to undertake press duties with Sky Sports displaying his interview to their audience and the Soccer Saturday panel.

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The interviewer remarked how the winner came from an unlikely source - an understandable comment when you consider Sakho has only scored four times in English football.

What Townsend said next, was simply painful - take a look:

So hold up. Townsend didn't even know who scored the winning goal in the dramatic victory he was heavily involved in, oh dear.

Jeff Stelling's reaction spoke for all of the viewers in asking: "Andros, were you playing in that game," and the attempted save by citing Sakho's recent form is downright cringeworthy.

Sakho himself remarked after the game: "I'm so happy to score but the most important thing is the three points. I just swung my right foot and - goal!"

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-STOKE

Well, at least someone knows who scored.

Do you think Crystal Palace will stay up this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

