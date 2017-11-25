Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is in a different position.

Make no mistake about it, she’s not enjoying the idea of not having the 115-belt around her waist.

The former UFC champion was finished by Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. The finish of the fight saw Jedrzejczyk being swarmed by a barrage of strikes at 3:03 of the first round. As a result of this loss, she lost her title.

Jedrzejczyk believes she is deserving of a rematch with the newly crowned champion due to her accomplishments in the sport. She also pointed out that UFC President Dana White hugged her and offered some words of encouragement after the fight.

Although she lost the fight, the former UFC champion is still oozing with confidence. In her mind, she is still the rightful champion.

Going into this fight, Jedrzejczyk was attempting to tie former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s UFC record six consecutive title defenses for a female champion.

By looking back at the early betting odds, Jedrzejczyk entered UFC 217 as a sizable 6-1 betting favorite.

In a recent Q&A session with fans, Jedrzejczyk fired back at her critics who came out and gave their take about her performance in this fight.

“Mistakes happen to everyone,” Jedrzejczyk told MMAjunkie on Thursday in a press conference ahead of this weekend’s UFC event in Shanghai, China. “But it was not a mistake, it was an accident.”

“I’m not gonna blame anyone because I’m a classy lady. I’m a professional athlete. But please, don’t say anything about my coaches or my team. We were prepared for this fight, and I was supposed to do it this way.”

“I give big respect to Rose Namajunas,” she added. “She won the fight in a good style. But the thing is like I said, it was an accident, I know what happened, I analyzed the fight and I know what happened, (and) I will be back stronger than ever.”

Jedrzejczyk was also criticized for her pre-fight behavior because some people thought that she was arrogant. Joanna is not changing her ways as she actually promises more of it.

“People who are saying that I am cocky or arrogant that’s why I lost, I just want to tell you that I will be more cocky,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I will be more arrogant. And I will be more loud because I know my value. I am bigger than that night at UFC 217.”

