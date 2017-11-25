A former WWE Champion wants a piece of Daniel Bryan.

That superstar is The Miz. The former WWE Champion spoke to Sports Illustrated about his desire to face Daniel Bryan in the ring again. Here is what he had to say:

"I would love to beat him up. I would love to beat him up in a WWE ring, all day every day. But I don't know what the plans are for Daniel. I know his passion is in the WWE ring, now whether that's as a general manager or as a professional wrestler, I don't know, I don't know his plans," The Miz said.

"I know he's working tremendously hard to get back in the WWE ring, and I [have my] fingers crossed because I would love to have a match with Daniel Bryan. He's one of the best in-ring technicians that WWE has ever seen, and I would like to showcase how much better I am than him."

"If doctors sign him up and say, 'Listen, this guy is OK,' I am more willing to kick him in the chest, in the stomach, and hit him with the Skull-Crushing Finale a couple of times," he said.

Make no mistake about it, the SmackDown Live General Manager wants to wrestle again and he could leave the sports entertainment company after his contract with the company expires in September of 2018.

Bryan teased on Twitter earlier this year. wrestling Cody Rhodes, who is the ROH World Champion and also competes in New Japan Pro Wrestling, when his contract is up with the WWE. The former WWE Champion was having some great matches in Ring of Honor before he signed with WWE.

Bryan has been an underdog for his entire career. From his days on the independent scene to when he arrived in WWE. Although the company wasn’t fully behind him at first, he has overcome the challenges that were put in front of him and became a fan favorite.

It’s well known that Bryan was forced to retire last year due to his history with concussions. He has talked about wrestling again in the past. Whether that be in WWE or in another promotion. It’s well known that WWE will not clear him to compete.

