Liverpool vs Chelsea is one of the biggest Premier League fixtures of the season.

However, both sides didn’t go into the clash in the best shape.

While Liverpool threw away a three-goal lead in Sevilla on Tuesday, Chelsea had to travel back from Azerbaijan after playing Qarabag on Wednesday.

And those Champions League exertions could be identified in the line-ups.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte wrung the changes but it was the absence of both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane that made the headlines.

While Liverpool’s two star players were left out of the starting line-up, Chelsea fielded their best attacking player - Eden Hazard.

After breaking his ankle in the summer, the Belgian took a few weeks to get back to full-fitness after the start of the campaign. However, in recent weeks, he has shown his very best form.

And in the opening 45 minutes of the match, Hazard showed just how good he really is.

While the opening half was goalless, Hazard was comfortably the best player on the pitch. He breezed past Liverpool players with ease and created numerous opportunities.

There was one time when he had the ball in the centre of the pitch and was faced with Liverpool’s captain, Jordan Henderson.

But Hazard skipped past him like he wasn’t there and played a superb through-ball to Danny Drinkwater.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Drinkwater couldn’t quite take the ball past Simon Mignolet to reward Hazard for his incredible work.

Watch: Hazard skins Henderson

Take a look:

Jamie Carragher tweeted immediately

And just seconds after that moment, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragehr took to Twitter. And he said what pretty much every football fan was thinking.

He wrote: “What a player Hazard is.”

Yeah, we agree.

Whether he can make the difference in the second-half and earn Chelsea all three points remains to be seen and, in this form, you certainly wouldn’t put it past him.

