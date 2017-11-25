The biggest clash of the Premier League weekend took place on Saturday evening as Liverpool welcomed defending champions Chelsea to Anfield.

The visitors went into the game nine points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, while the hosts were a further three points back in fifth place.

Despite having 64% possession, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, although Mohamed Salah came close to scoring.

Eden Hazard was mightily impressive for Chelsea, and even though the two teams went into the break goalless, there was one moment that fans simply couldn't stop talking about.

Cahill's attempt at dazzling skill

As successful as Gary Cahill has been since moving to Chelsea from Bolton in 2012, the centre-back has never been known possessing quick, neat feet.

Midway through the opening period, the ball was bouncing around inside Liverpool's penalty area and the Chelsea captain was trying to get in under control before it went out of play.

Cahill was being tracked by England teammate Daniel Sturridge, and as you can see in the videos below, what he did on the edge of the six-yard box was nothing short of inspired.

The 31-year-old attempted some sort of rabona flick to bring down the ball, before getting his feet in a bit of muddle and returning to his senses.

As you can imagine, plenty of fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on Cahill's decision to whip out the five-star skill moves against Liverpool.

Some aimed their thoughts at Cahill's haters in comical fashion, whilst the majority were clearly in disbelief as to what they'd just watched.

One thing that is certain is that the Blues will need their skipper at his best with the games coming thick and fast now, starting with Swansea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge next week.

