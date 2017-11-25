The build-up to England v Samoa was marred in controversy.

Earlier this month Samoan Rugby was declared bankrupt by the country's Prime Minister, who begged with the public to keep the team going.

England's players were initially keen on sharing part of the £23,000 they are given for each test to aid Samoa's cause, with Mako Vunipola amongst those in favour.

However, England's players eventually decided against doing so, as they did not feel it was right to get involved in the complex situation.

Speaking on behalf of England's players, a RFU spokesman said: "As players we feel it isn’t our place to get involved in what appears to be a complex issue between the Samoan union and World Rugby.

"We are aware that the RFU has pledged to make a goodwill gesture to them on behalf of everyone involved with England and we support that decision.

"As players we look forward to playing Samoa this weekend as I am sure they are too."

ENGLAND DESTROY SAMOA 48-14

England were the heavy favourites to emerge triumphant in Saturday afternoon's contest, and they did just that courtesy of a 48-14 demolition.

The hosts got off to the best possible start after Mike Brown scored after just 101 seconds, with Alex Lozowski following that up with another try just nine minutes later.

England never looked back from then, eventually running out 48-14 winners, thanks to further tries from Charlie Ewels, Henry Slade and Semesa Rokoduguni and two from Elliot Daly.

EDDIE JONES IMPRESSED WITH THREE ENGLAND PLAYERS

And after the game, Jones admitted it was not the best performance from England, but he did name three players that he thought excelled in their mammoth victory.

Jones said: "We started well but got seduced by the perceived easiness of the match and stopped doing the small things well and got pulled back before finishing it off.

"Elliot Daly was superb. George Ford controlled the game well at 10 and Sam Simmonds did pretty well on his first start.

"We've got a hell of a lot of work to do. We don't have the consistency yet but we've got two years to put that right."

GREAT SPORTSMANSHIP AFTER THE GAME

Directly after the game, England and Samoa players showed a tremendous display of sportsmanship when they embraced in a circle and dropped to their knees.

It was a fantastic mark of respect between the two sides which capped off what was a good match at Twickenham.

