Gary Lineker tries to explain Mohamed Salah's muted celebration v Chelsea

You couldn’t blame Mohamed Salah for having extra motivation for Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea.

The Egyptian so nearly moved to Anfield back in January 2014 but Jose Mourinho and Chelsea stole in at the final minute.

However, things didn’t really go to plan for the winger at Stamford Bridge.

Despite still being in his early twenties, he was leaving 13 months later having made just 19 appearances in all competitions.

But just like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, Salah has turned into a world-class player after leaving the west London club.

He scored 34 goals in the previous two seasons for Roma before Liverpool decided to spend a club-record £37 million on him.

A club-record on a player that was considered a ‘flop’ in his previous spell in England was questioned.

However, with Salah already topping the Premier League goal charts heading into the game against Chelsea, it’s safe to say he’s already looking like an absolute bargain.

Sevilla FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League

And, like De Bruyne did earlier in the season, Salah made all the difference against his former side with the first goal of the game.

The ball was poked into his path by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Salah slotted the ball home to the delight of Liverpool fans.

However, despite putting them 1-0 up, Salah then did something to disappoint his supporters.

Like we see with many footballers playing against their former club, Salah refused to celebrate by putting their hands in the air.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

And it’s fair to say Liverpool fans - and other football fans - weren’t too impressed with Salah’s gesture.

Lineker's explanation

But Gary Lineker may have an alternative explanation. He claimed that Salah may have produced a muted celebration due to the devastation in Egypt earlier this week.

Lineker has raised a very good point and we think he might be right.

And there was plenty of people that agreed with him:

Liverpool
Gary Lineker
Mohamed Salah
Football
Chelsea

