Mohamed Salah sparked a reaction on Twitter when he didn't celebrate his goal against Chelsea.

The Egyptian, who has been incredible this season, scored the opener in the 65th minute when he tucked the ball home from close range.

Liverpool fans were ecstatic and so was Jurgen Klopp, the German launching into a passionate celebration on the touchline.

Yet Salah refrained from celebrating, instead raising his hands in the air.

It caused a stir, of course, with Liverpool supporters wondering why Salah refused to celebrate scoring against a side who didn't give him much of a chance in the first team.

Salah doesn't celebrate

And Salah didn't fail to hide his disappointment when he spoke about his time at Stamford Bridge in January.

“I didn’t play much, it’s true, and I was not necessarily happy," he said.

Didi Hamann and Gary Lineker reacted on Twitter

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann wrote a sarcastic tweet after Salah's no celebration, writing on Twitter: "Salah is a hell of a signing. Showed great respect for Chelsea by not celebrating after his 13 appearances for them.

However, it quickly began to surface that Salah's no celebration could have been his way of showing respects to the hundreds of Egyptians who died in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fans on Twitter pointed this out to Hamann.

Gary Lineker also reacted on Twitter. The Match of the Day host also retweeted a tweet that said Salah didn't celebrate after 20 Egyptians were killed in 2015.

"Not a fan of not celebrating against former clubs after scoring but suspect Salah could be showing respect for his fellow Egyptians who lost their lives yesterday," Lineker wrote.

Salah's Chelsea past

The Egyptian has been the best player in the Premier League this season, netting nine times in 12 appearances, making Chelsea supporters rue the day he left in 2015.

Jurgen Klopp compared Salah’s situation at Stamford Bridge to the one Kevin De Bruyne once found himself in in west London.

Both would end up leaving before returning much, much better players.

"He was very young in a very strong team and didn't come through (at Chelsea). That happens often," Klopp said about Salah, per Sky Sports.

"Another player similar is Kevin De Bruyne and he is not doing too bad now.

"They already had a fantastic offensive team. Nobody is to blame and for sure not Mo.

"He has improved a lot, especially physically-wise. I don't think he has to prove something and I don't think he sees it like that."

