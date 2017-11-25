Jurgen Klopp sprung a massive surprise when naming his starting XI for the Premier League clash against Chelsea.

After a second-half collapse against Sevilla, Klopp decided to name both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane on the bench.

Liverpool fans were probably hoping that they could survive until the 60th or 70th minute before bringing the pair on.

However, after Mohamed Salah’s 65th-minute strike, the German clearly tried to survive without using them at all.

Firmino remained an unused sub while Mane was introduced in the 89th-minute, just minutes after Willian had drawn the visitors level with a cross-cum-shot.

Liverpool fans were left scratching their heads at why Klopp left it so late to bring Mane on and it seems the player himself couldn’t understand it.

After the final whistle, the cameras caught Mane looking visibly angry with his manager. You couldn’t blame him if he was moaning at only being given a couple of minutes in one of Liverpool’s biggest matches of the season.

And it was something Liverpool fans noticed. They believe that Mane was simply asking Klopp why he start - or come on sooner - as Liverpool threw away another lead. Check out the reaction:

Before the game, Klopp attempted to explain why he left both Mane and Firmino on the bench.

"We need to use the quality of the squad. I have absolute trust in the squad but then I have to show it. We cannot let the other boys play until they can't play anymore, I said it before, so that's why we change," he said.

"We have fresh legs in, still quality with fantastic options to change in the game - so, good."

