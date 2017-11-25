Football

Jose Mourinho reveals his classy offer to Michael Carrick

Having suffered with injuries as he's got older, Manchester United fans must've thought it was business as usual concerning Michael Carrick this season.

The former England midfielder has featured just the once for Jose Mourinho's side this term, playing the full 90 minutes in their 4-1 defeat of Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup in September.

A United stalwart, having spent over ten years at the club, winning every possible trophy in the process, he remains a key part of their plans despite his advancing years.

Carrick's injury woes have meant he hasn't played more than 30 league games in a season since 2012-13, the last time United won the league, under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, his situation was revealed to be much more serious than anyone though.

Carrick revealed on Instagram that he had undergone a serious operation for an irregular heart rhythm, which was discovered after he felt ill during the Burton match.

He went on to say that he is now back in training and looking to rebuild his fitness, and is keen to continue playing.

Speaking after their 1-0 defeat of Brighton earlier today, a record-equalling 39th home game unbeaten for United, Mourinho said he would like Carrick to remain at Old Trafford beyond the expiry of his contract next summer.

"Michael Carrick as a person is more important than Michael as a player," he started.

"We gave him the time to relax, to recover, to feel confident to make the decision, wants to play, wants to stop.

"He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him, if he wants, when he wants. The chair is in the office for him, I want that, the board want that, the owners want that.

"Michael is in a comfortable position the with us. But he wants to play until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back. He is one more option more for us."

It is a touch of real class from Mourinho, who has shown his loyalty to Carrick while he has gone through such a serious ordeal.

Having been at the club for such a long time, and becoming a favourite with the fans in that time, United supporters on Twitter were delighted with the news.

The fans' messages for Carrick will certainly help him in his recovery, and given their struggles at home to Brighton today, they're going to need him back on the pitch before he moves into the dugout.

