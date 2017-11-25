Having trailed leaders Barcelona by a massive ten points heading into the weekend, Real Madrid simply couldn't afford to drop any points as they hosted relegation-threatened Malaga.

The defending Spanish champions bounced back from the frustrating draw with Atletico by thrashing APOEL 6-0 in the Champions League, and Los Blancos recorded another win on Saturday.

In the 76th-minute, with the score at 2-2, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his lengthy La Liga goal drought with a rebound after Roberto saved his penalty and Madrid held on to win 3-2.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article HERE

However, his strike partner Karim Benzema also produced a very good performance and was one of Real's best players alongside Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

The Frenchman, who nodded in the opener against Malaga from close range, was substituted off late on and the Bernabeu faithful had a clear message for him.

Real fans and Benzema

Real Madrid fans are known for being incredibly hard to please, and for what seems like a very long time now, a lot of them haven't been overly impressed with Benzema.

Before today, he had only scored one league goal this term, while Alvaro Morata, the man Zinedine Zidane allowed to leave this summer, has already smashed in nine goals for Chelsea.

Madrid supporters have let Benzema know in no uncertain terms when he's played badly over the years, but fans inside the Bernabeu on Saturday were full of appreciation for their number nine.

Real fans react to Benzema's performance

The 29-year-old was taken off for youngster Borja Mayoral in the 89th-minute against Malaga, and the video below shows how the home crowd reacted to his overall display.

As you can tell, the entire Bernabeu rose to give Benzema a standing ovation, thanking him for his efforts and getting behind the striker in a massive way.

This could be a turning point in Madrid's season, given that their fans' love for Big Benz is clearly back, and it's a stark contrast to the boos and whistles he's received quite often.

After three goals in two matches, Real will hope Benzema continues his good form in next weekend's tough trip to Athletic Bilbao, as they aim to put Barca under some pressure.

What do YOU make of Benzema's recent performances and the reaction from the Bernabeu? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms