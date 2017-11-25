Football

Why Jurgen Klopp was fuming with Michael Oliver after Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

For the second time in a week, a late goal denied Liverpool a big win.

After throwing a three-goal lead away against Sevilla on Tuesday, the Reds had to pick themselves up for the visit of Chelsea in a massive Premier League clash.

Jurgen Klopp sprung a surprise by leaving the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane on the bench. And for 85 minutes, it looked as though that would be a good decision from Klopp.

However, Willian’s cross-cum-shot gave Chelsea a point and left Liverpool fans questioning why Firmino was an unused substitute and Mane played just a few minutes.

And you could see just how fuming Klopp was.

After Willian’s goal, Klopp turned to the fourth official and shouted until he was blue in the face as he pointed to the pitch.

What was he moaning at?

Well, he revealed all after the match.

Klopp tried to make a sub before Chelsea’s equaliser only for the referee, Michael Oliver, to say he was taking too long.

"I was angry because we wanted to change the system and we couldn’t because of the referee," he said.

"The referee didn’t give us this opportunity he said it was taking too long. I don't understand it. How can that take too long?

"We wanted to change to five at the back and I think that could have helped a lot. That’s where Willian popped up with the goal."

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Whether the fact that Klopp was denied a substitution made all the difference is unknown but the boss was clearly fuming about the whole situation.

We certainly wouldn't want to be the fourth official with Klopp on the touchline, though.

