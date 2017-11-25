Boxing

Surprising everyone, Bellew looks to be more than happy to fight the former World Heavyweight champion Fury..

Tony Bellew responds again to Tyson Fury talk with ruthless tweet

Published

As a result of David Haye's persistent injury problems and subsequent concerns going forward, Tony Bellew seems to be searching through the heavyweight division to find and battle the top names as he aims to secure his legacy and legitimacy in the boxing world.

Almost immediately after the duel with Haye was postponed, Tyson Fury was the first to jump on social media and demand a fight in the early months of 2018 with the Liverpudlian who is an astonishing seven inches smaller than him.

Most believed Bellew shouldn't want to go after Fury, who of course is still looking to gain his British boxing license back after his 2016 suspension and ensuing well documented personal problems.

Bellew's trainer and longtime friend Dave Coldwell suggested that Bellew wouldn't entertain the fight as it is simply too dangerous a fight considering the size and weight contrast between the two.

However, in a shock twist, Bellew began calling Tyson out this morning, comicall referring to him as 'Stavros Flatley'. Click HERE to watch Bellew's appearance on Soccer AM, in which he called Fury out.

The self proclaimed 'Gypsy King' acknowledged this callout and promised to get this potentially huge domestic showdown underway after his UKAD situation is dealt with.

Bellew has tweeted

After all the dedication and time Bellew has put into his career over the past few years, he clearly feels as though he can take on anyone, as suggested by his tweet earlier today.

"They say I’m scared to face the giants of the division so ya know what I’ll do? I’ll fight the biggest of them all, Tyson 'Stavros Flatley' Fury anytime," Bellew proclaimed.

In addition to this drama, Tyson Fury has today managed to get himself a management company in MTK Global, further fuelling the promise of a Tyson Fury vs Tony Bellew showdown in the near future.

Bellew's parting shot to Fury was a terrifyingly simple one.

"I’ll fold you like a deck chair son!".

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

