Manchester United's 1-0 win against Brighton could prove to be crucial in terms of the title race.

Ashley Young's deflected strike in the second half, which has officially gone down as a Lewis Dunk own goal, was enough to earn a hard-fought three points, with the Seagulls giving the Europa League champions a good run for their money.

The victory moves them to within five points of neighbours Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, as they prepare to visit Huddersfield, a place where United came unstuck with a 2-1 defeat last month.

And with rivals Liverpool and Chelsea playing out a draw, and Spurs being held 1-1 at Wembley by West Brom, it gives Jose Mourinho's side a three-point buffer in second place, with a much superior goal difference.

If City do drop points in West Yorkshire tomorrow, it will have been the perfect weekend for United.

Mourinho's men did make a piece of history at Old Trafford though, even if the scoreline wasn't as comfortable as they'd expected before kick-off.

In beating Brighton, United equalled the club record of 39 consecutive games unbeaten at home, set by Sir Matt Busby in 1966.

Their stunning home form is no shock for a Mourinho team, though, and he has still lost just once at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

That was against City in September 2016 in a 2-1 defeat, and Guardiola also beat Mourinho in El Clasico at the Bernabeu in 2011, ending the Portuguese's nine year unbeaten home record.

He won 125 of 150 games between April 2002 and then, which is an astonishing stat, and is one key reason why he has been so successful domestically.

United will beat the record if they avoid defeat against CSKA Moscow in just over a week's time, before they entertain Guardiola's men in the first Manchester derby of the season.

