Football

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League.

Willian reveals whether he meant his goal in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been quite the week for Chelsea's Brazil star Willian.

Having got just the solitary goal in the entire season before Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing of Qarabag in the Champions League, he has added three in as many days.

Willian got two goals and won two penalties in Azerbaijan, on what was his 200th appearance for the Blues.

And he finished the week off in style, lobbing Simon Mignolet to equalise for Chelsea at Anfield and earn a valuable point, after the Brazilian's former team mate Mohamed Salah had put Liverpool in front.

The result leaves Chelsea third in the Premier League table, three points behind second-placed Manchester United, with Manchester City a further five ahead of them.

However, there did seem more than a hint of good fortune about Willian's goal at the Anfield Road end on Saturday night.

With the visitors desperately chasing a result, it appeared as though the former Shakhtar man was trying pick out a cross for one of his team mates in the box, rather than actually go for goal himself.

Willian was asked by Chelsea TV and Match of the Day whether the strike was intentional, and he gave us the answer to the question we'd all pondered.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

"For sure, it was a shot – no doubt! [laughs]", he confirmed.

Asked why people might doubt his answer, he said: "Because some people ask, 'you want to cross or you want to shoot?' I say I wanted to shoot. Too much quality! [laughs again]

"But I’m happy to score this beautiful goal. In this kind of game it’s important to score goals. So now we have to carry on and stay together in this moment because we want to win all the games.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

"I always try to do my best, play my best football, try to score goals. Sometimes it’s difficult but always I try. I want to improve myself, game by game, help the team, and I have to continue in the same way."

So there we have it, Willian claims he meant it.

Watch the video below and make your own mind up, but the Brazilian hasn't got a very good case based on this evidence!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Alvaro Morata
Eden Hazard
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Willian
Football
Willian
Chelsea
Philippe Coutinho

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones makes a debatable claim about Dez Bryant

Jerry Jones makes a debatable claim about Dez Bryant

WWE officials not planning dream first-ever match [W.O.R]

WWE officials not planning dream first-ever match [W.O.R]

Why football fans on Twitter are angry with MOTD’s coverage of Man Utd 1-0 Brighton

Why football fans on Twitter are angry with MOTD’s coverage of Man Utd 1-0 Brighton

Arsene Wenger reveals why Mesut Ozil has suddenly hit top form

Arsene Wenger reveals why Mesut Ozil has suddenly hit top form

Jurgen Klopp reveals what Sadio Mane said to him during heated argument at full-time

Jurgen Klopp reveals what Sadio Mane said to him during heated argument at full-time

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again