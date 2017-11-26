It's been quite the week for Chelsea's Brazil star Willian.

Having got just the solitary goal in the entire season before Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing of Qarabag in the Champions League, he has added three in as many days.

Willian got two goals and won two penalties in Azerbaijan, on what was his 200th appearance for the Blues.

And he finished the week off in style, lobbing Simon Mignolet to equalise for Chelsea at Anfield and earn a valuable point, after the Brazilian's former team mate Mohamed Salah had put Liverpool in front.

The result leaves Chelsea third in the Premier League table, three points behind second-placed Manchester United, with Manchester City a further five ahead of them.

However, there did seem more than a hint of good fortune about Willian's goal at the Anfield Road end on Saturday night.

With the visitors desperately chasing a result, it appeared as though the former Shakhtar man was trying pick out a cross for one of his team mates in the box, rather than actually go for goal himself.

Willian was asked by Chelsea TV and Match of the Day whether the strike was intentional, and he gave us the answer to the question we'd all pondered.

"For sure, it was a shot – no doubt! [laughs]", he confirmed.

Asked why people might doubt his answer, he said: "Because some people ask, 'you want to cross or you want to shoot?' I say I wanted to shoot. Too much quality! [laughs again]

"But I’m happy to score this beautiful goal. In this kind of game it’s important to score goals. So now we have to carry on and stay together in this moment because we want to win all the games.

"I always try to do my best, play my best football, try to score goals. Sometimes it’s difficult but always I try. I want to improve myself, game by game, help the team, and I have to continue in the same way."

So there we have it, Willian claims he meant it.

Watch the video below and make your own mind up, but the Brazilian hasn't got a very good case based on this evidence!

