So far this year, Washington Wizards point guard John Wall picked up right where he left off last season and is averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 assists.

On Wednesday, he played 41 minutes in a 129-124 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 31 points on 13-of-26 shooting while dishing out 11 assists with just one turnover.

It appeared as though the minor issues that caused him to sit out of two games earlier in the season were a thing of the past. After all, he did play a season-high 41 minutes in the game and was aggressive, taking 26 shots.

But, Wall will now take a small step back, given the news that recently broke.

On Saturday, Washington announced that Wall will sit out for approximately two weeks in order to recover from left knee discomfort and inflammation. After undergoing an MRI on Friday, Wall received injections to reduce the swelling, but it seems that he needs some time off the court.

"We felt like this was the best thing," coach Scott Brooks told reporters before the Wizards hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, per ESPN. "We figure this is the early part of the season, and we're in no rush. Give him the best chance to come back."

His teammates have his back, knowing that it's most important for Wall to be healthy later in the season.

"I'm fine with John missing two weeks if this is going to make him better," Wizards center Marcin Gortat said Saturday. "Two weeks are not two months. We can cover for him for two weeks, and then he's going to come back stronger, better, healthy, and then hopefully we can go from there. That said, he's our leader."

"Next guy has to step up. That's it," said Tim Frazier, who will fill in for Wall as the team's starting point guard. "Obviously we can't be John, an All-Star, our leader, our best player, but we just got to step up and be the best we can and get as many wins as possible."

Frazier put up 11 points and two assists in 28 minutes without Wall on Saturday night, but the Wizards blew a double-digit lead that they owned going into the fourth quarter. The Blazers outscored them 35-22 in that final quarter as Washington clearly struggled without the guidance of their All-Star point guard.

Now at 10-9, the Wizards are still above .500, but have a tough schedule ahead of them, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers on the road before hosting the Detroit Pistons next week. Although the regular season is 82 games, momentum means a lot, and they'll be hoping to get Wall back as soon as he's back to full health.