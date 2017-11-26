Liverpool fans couldn’t quite believe it when Jurgen Klopp named both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on the bench for their Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Ok, Liverpool did have a tough night in Seville on Tuesday night throwing away a three-goal lead but surely they had enough days to recover.

But ahead of the congested fixture schedule over the festive period, Klopp explained that he needed to rest some of his key players.

"We need to use the quality of the squad. I have absolute trust in the squad but then I have to show it. We cannot let the other boys play until they can't play anymore, I said it before, so that's why we change," he said.

However, Liverpool fans were probably expecting to see both Firmino and Mane after an hour - or possibly even sooner.

With the duo still sitting on the bench, Mohamed Salah put the home side ahead in the 65th-minute.

Twenty minutes later, though, Willian grabbed a point for Chelsea as his attempted cross looped over Simon Mignolet.

And still, there was no Mane and Firmino.

Finally, Klopp caved in and brought Mane on in the 89th-minute.

But why did he leave it so late? That’s the question all Liverpool fans were asking.

And it seemed to be the question Mane was asking.

After the match, Mane was seen in a conversation with Klopp with the former Southampton player looking rather angry.

Klopp reveals what Mane said

What was he saying?

Well, Klopp revealed all after the match and suggested it was a tactical conversation, rater than a discussion about being left on the bench.

"I was shouting at him because he was in the centre. But no player's happy about that when you come on to the pitch with three minutes left and you feel like you've got 150 minutes in your legs already," Klopp said.

"I wanted to sort it immediately. He was not happy and said to me 'Mo (Salah) wanted to come in the position' but Mo already had 90 minutes in his legs.

"So it would have made more sense that Sadio was close to the right wing and starts from that position.

"It's not a big thing, we could have done it in the dressing room, it would have been the same thing. Everything is sorted immediately."

One thing is for sure, being limited to just a few minutes of football will keep Mane hungry for more.

It’s highly unlikely Klopp will leave him out for their trip to Stoke on Wednesday.

