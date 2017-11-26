While the ultimate football question is ‘Who is better: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?’ England fans have their own version.

The debate between Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard has been ongoing for many years, despite the trio all now retired.

Of course, Manchester United fans will say Scholes, Chelsea fans will say Lampard and Liverpool fans will say Gerrard.

As for the neutrals, their answer will differ between all three.

But who do the players themselves actually think was the best during their career?

Last year, Paul Scholes was asked who was better between him and Steven Gerrard with the former United midfielder responding with: “"No question is it?"

And, in the absence of Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were asked who was the best player between all three of them.

In fact, it was Rio Ferdinand who was asked for his opinion first by BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey.

However, the former defender gave a very diplomatic answer and refused to name just one player - despite being former teammates with Scholes.

Gerrard was then asked the question to which he responded: “I’m going to say me, aren’t I?”

And Lampard answered in a very similar fashion with: “I’m not going to say not me now, am I?”

Ferdinand then sang the praises of all three and wasn’t particularly surprised by the answers from Gerrard and Lampard.

“All of them would have said themselves,” he said.

“And that’s what top players do. They back themselves in these situations and each of them would have had an argument to suggest themselves.”

Humphrey settled the argument by finishing with: “The answer is Paul Scholes.”

