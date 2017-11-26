Football

Norwich super-fan 'Spud' to the rescue as stand-in fourth official

Norwich super-fan David ‘Spud’ Thornhill made the most of his 10 minutes of fame when called into action as stand-in fourth official at Carrow Road.

During the closing stages of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Preston North End, one of the assistant referees was forced off duty with a hamstring injury.

With no sub available to fill in for fourth official Andy Davies, as he went to run the line in place of Mark Jones, the call went out to the stands, as referee Tim Robinson was left to try to explain the bizarre situation to the players – which could have resulted in the match having to be abandoned.

Help, though, was at hand, as ‘Spud’ answered the SOS, making his way down from the Geoffrey Watling City Stand and into the tunnel.

The Norwich shirt was put away for safekeeping, as the ardent Canaries fan – who had featured in the matchday programme – stripped off his top before emerging in an official EFL jacket and blue jeans having received some hasty instructions from Mr Robinson.

David, of course, didn’t let the side down, gleefully holding up the board to show an additional 10 minutes of added time, and also later had to help with a Preston substitution.

Just a shame Norwich could not conjure up a winner, as the match ended 1-1.

Luckily, Norwich's official Twitter account posted a brilliant video of what went on during the eventful final few minutes.

A day to remember for the Norwich super-fan.

James Maddison's wonder free-kick was ruled out in the 70th minute when the visitors poked home an equaliser, as Norwich's recent slump in front of their home fans continues.

The Canaries now sit a measly 14th in the Championship table, whilst their opponents Preston, managed by former Norwich manager Alex Neil, sit one place above them in 13th.

Norwich City
Preston North End
Championship
