England will head to the World Cup in Russia next summer thinking that reaching the knockout stages of the competition could be considered relatively successful.

The fact that the Three Lions are seventh favourites to lift the World Cup is evidence that Gareth Southgate’s side aren’t expected to triumph.

In truth, the English national side hasn’t come close to winning their first international tournament since 1966.

Even the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ couldn’t even reach the last four of a competition.

Looking back at some of those England squads, it’s ridiculous to think they didn’t achieve anything.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney all lined up in the same England squad but didn’t even reach a semi-final.

How?

Well, on Premier League Tonight on BT Sport, three of those players were asked that very question.

Ferdinand, Lampard and Gerrard had an in-depth ten-minute discussion about how and why they failed to produce the goods for their national team despite the success for their respective clubs.

It really is a fantastic watch.

Gerrard, Lampard and Ferdinand discuss England failings

The whole conversation came about after a Ferdinand gave a recent interview on how he stopped talking to Lampard during his career - despite them growing up together at West Ham.

“We had a generation that were nicknamed the golden generation of players where expectations were huge for us a national team to go out and win something," he said.

“And that there is what held us back. Not being able to separate club ties to international football.

Ferdinand on why he 'stopped talking' to Lampard

“I wrote a chapter in my book about Frank Lampard. We grew up together at West Ham, then we went our separate ways.

“When I went to Man Utd and he went to Chelsea, we stopped talking. We never spoke about it, we just stopped talking. We didn’t hate each other but I didn’t want to give him anything that he could take back to Chelsea.

“I just didn’t like him anymore really because he was playing for Chelsea. He was getting his hands on a trophy that I wanted. It was an obsession with winning.”

Gerrard on 'hatred' for England teammates

And earlier this year, Gerrard himself admitted that he had “hatred” for two of his England teammates.

"When you're lining up against in the tunnel against Rio and Gary Neville you want to do everything in your power to beat them, there's hatred there, that's exactly how it is,” he said.

"When you meet up for England at that time, you pretend you like them, but your career finishes, their career finishes and your friendship starts for real.

So, there we go, it’s no wonder England always failed to win anything - they just couldn’t put their club rivalry behind them.

How do Spain cope when most of their squad consist of Barcelona and Real Madrid players, then?

