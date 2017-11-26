In a repeat of last season's result, Liverpool and Chelsea played out a tactically intriguing 1-1 draw at Anfield last night.

Mohamed Salah continued his sensational run of form by opening the scoring for the Reds against his former club, but Chelsea pegged them back late on as Willian's cross looped over Simon Mignolet.

The result means that the Blues remain three points clear of Jurgen Klopp's men, who were unable to leapfrog Tottenham following their own draw with West Brom.

Liverpool have now thrown away four points in as many days, having surrendered a three-goal lead in Sevilla on Tuesday, which leaves them needing a win against CSKA Moscow to top their Champions League group.

Antonio Conte's men, on the other hand, have lost just once in nine games, and qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League with their emphatic 4-0 success against Qarabag in midweek.

After another frustrating result, Klopp couldn't hide his disappointment, but he picked fault with something other than his team.

The German claimed Conte's tactics had a huge influence on the result, and claimed the visitors were essentially just focused on defending to earn a point.

And the former Borussia Dortmund boss couldn't help but have a dig at how many defenders the Blues supposedly used.

"I think I need a little bit of time to be happy," he said.

"I’m happy about the performance, how we took the game. It’s a little bit more difficult when Chelsea played with eight defenders more or less.

"After a week like this we have both had, it was one of the better draws I’ve seen in my life."

Klopp was also incensed by referee Michael Oliver, claiming the official refused to allow them to make a substitution before Chelsea got their equaliser.

While he was frustrated that his side dropped yet more points, he added that it is a respectable result against the current Premier League champions.

"You need a bit of luck and we didn’t have it again," he continued.

"We wanted to change the system before the equaliser and the referee didn’t allow us.

"We wanted to go to five at the back, to change the situation and it’s not too cool to have conceded.

"Of course, if you’re at home 1-0 up, you want the three points, that’s my problem at the moment.

"It was a really good game and at the end, it’s one point against Chelsea. There will be a moment tonight when I think the result is OK, but not now."

