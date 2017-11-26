It's safe to say that Saturday was a crazy day in the Bundesliga, and not just because champions Bayern Munich suffered only their second loss of the 2017-18 league campaign.

The main reason is that local rivals Borussia Dortmund and Schalke were involved in an incredible 4-4 draw which ended with a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser.

Dortmund are known for producing fast starts at the Westfalenstadion and did exactly that with an outstanding 13-minute blitz, in which they scored four goals.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article HERE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a Benjamin Stambouli own goal, Mario Gotze and Raphael Guerreiro had the hosts 4-0 up after 25 minutes, but Schalke staged a remarkable fightback.

As Dortmund's official Twitter account suggested, they were cruising to victory in the 'Revierderby' at half time, but Schalke have hit back at them with the perfect response.

Schalke recover as Dortmund throw away four-goal lead

With a comfortable 4-0 lead at the interval, Dortmund decided to tweet a smug GIF of summer signing Omer Toprak sipping a cup of tea - indicating how easy things had been for them.

However, Schalke scored two goals in four minutes after the hour mark before Dortmund talisman Aubameyang was sent off with 18 minutes to go.

Daniel Calgiuri's 86th-minute strike gave the visitors genuine hope before 35-year-old centre-back Naldo completed the stunning comeback deep into stoppage time.

Schalke tweet brilliant response to Dortmund

After Dortmund threw away a four-goal lead in the derby, they are still without a Bundesliga win since September and, as you'd imagine, Schalke couldn't wait to rub it in.

The club's Twitter team hit back at Dortmund's half-time cockiness in the best way possible - by tweeting almost the exact same thing that their rivals did after 45 minutes.

As you can see above, Schalke tweeted a GIF of Caligiuri and captain Ralf Fahrmann sipping something from small cups. Absolutely brilliant.

Supporters react on Twitter

Football fans on Twitter loved Schalke's epic reply to Dortmund - here is some of the best reaction:

A win for Dortmund would have moved them above Schalke, but instead, they are still down in fifth place, two places behind their city rivals and eight points behind leaders Bayern.

What do YOU make of Schalke's reply to Dortmund's half-time tweet? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms