It wasn't pretty, but Manchester United secured a much-needed three points against Brighton.

All the Red Devils can do is keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top, which they did with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho will take further confidence from the fact that his side have now gone 39 games unbeaten at home, equalling a club record set in 1966.

Brighton still rattled them, with Anthony Knockaert and Pascal Gross going close.

It came as a huge relief to the hosts when Ashley Young's ambitious shot took a huge deflection off Lewis Dunk for a cruel own goal.

An unfortunate twist of fate for Chris Hughton's men, but that wasn't going to stop Young 'claiming' it on Twitter after the game.

To the surprise of many, the 32-year-old has been enjoying a renewed presence in Mourinho's team and his reinvention as a left-back has even seen him earn a shock recall to the England set-up.

Nonetheless, he still hasn't scored since March 2015, so you can forgive him for jokingly trying to hold onto this one:

Martial responds

Anthony Martial couldn't resist poking fun at him - there's a man who knows how to find the back of the net, with seven goals already this season:

Asked if he was claiming the goal, Young also joked to MUTV:

“I’m trying to. But it’s been given away as an own goal already. You just have to try to shoot and get it on target but it’s more important to get the three points.

"It was massively important to start the week with a victory, especially when you’re at home. We wanted to get the week off in the right way and we got the three points, when you get three points you’re delighted with it."

The former Watford man will no doubt be trying a few shots when his side travel to Vicarage Road to face his old club on Tuesday.

Spare a thought, though, for Dunk, who now holds an unfortunate Premier League record - the defender has become the first man to score own goals against City and United in the same season.

We're sure he'd much rather it went down as Young's first goal in 18 months.

What do you make of Young's form this season? Have your say in the comments.

