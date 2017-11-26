Eden Hazard produced an outstanding performance for Chelsea against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening - and was particularly impressive during the opening 45 minutes.

The Belgian winger tormented Jurgen Klopp’s players throughout the first half with a dazzling array of tricks, flicks, passes and take-ons.

He also registered Chelsea’s assist for Willian’s late equaliser - although, in truth, it was less an assist and more a flat horizontal pass to his teammate, who got lucky with his cross-cum-shot from just inside the box.

It was no less than Hazard deserved for his efforts, though.

The 26-year-old has been in terrific form of late and was Chelsea’s standout performer in Merseyside.

Hazard almost produced a worldie assist for Drinkwater

Arguably his best moment of the match came midway through the first half when he destroyed Jordan Henderson from a standing position before driving towards the Liverpool box and threading a brilliant pass through to Danny Drinkwater.

Had Drinkwater scored, it would have been one of the assists of the season from Hazard. However, the former Leicester City midfielder was unable to poke the ball past Simon Mignolet.

Still, take nothing away from Hazard’s run, which was absolutely superb.

Few players in the Premier League - if any - are capable of producing this type of magical run.

Twitter spotted what Hazard did before owning Henderson

However, football fans on Twitter spotted something that made the run even more impressive.

If you watch the footage back again, you can actually see that Hazard demanded help from his teammates when he turned on the halfway line.

The world-class winger wanted his teammates to give him options - in terms of a forward pass - but was so reluctant to pass the ball backwards that he decided to do it all himself.

Check it out…

Brilliant.

This clip shows Hazard is a special player

Most players in that position would have opted for the safe ball back to a centre-back or full-back but not Hazard.

Being prepared to take matters into your own hands is a sign of a truly gifted footballer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms