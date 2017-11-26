What more can be said about five-time Ballon d'Or winner and global superstar Lionel Messi that hasn't been said already?

The little magician has already won 29 trophies at Barcelona, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, in addition to literally hundreds of individual honours.

Even though Barca didn't beat Juventus, Messi will be in a celebratory mood after his tally of 37 league goals in just 34 matches earned him his fourth European Golden Shoe this week.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi has been at the top of modern football for about a decade, and one of the reasons why he's been able to maintain his outstanding level of performance over the years is the way in which he takes care of himself.

The Argentina captain was recently asked about his diet and exercise regime, where he revealed his biggest temptation when it comes to staying in shape for both club and country.

What tempts Messi off the pitch?

According to the 30-year-old, the hardest thing about his lifestyle as a footballer is the fact that he's not allowed to eat any chocolate - but even Leo has the odd "cheat day".

"Not eating chocolate is what is hardest for me," Messi told Marca in an interview, via Sport, before admitting: "Every now and again, I sin (eat chocolate)."

Messi on his physical shape

Messi, who initially met lots of obstacles as a footballer, given his small size, also talked about what he does on a regular basis to keep in good shape physically.

"I don't do anything special," the Argentinian added: "I've looked after my food for a few years. After that, I do some strength work on my hamstrings and not much else, I'm not a big gym guy."

Even if Messi has been giving in to his chocolate temptations, it certainly isn't showing with his performances this season at both club and international level.

The world-class forward's 16 goals in 19 Barca matches so far in 2017-18 have fired the Catalans to a healthy lead in La Liga, while he signle-handedly fired his country to next year's World Cup last month with a superb hat-trick against Ecuador.

