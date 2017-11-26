Here we go again - it looks like it's going to be a long, long winter for England.

Australia are on the brink of a ten-wicket victory after skittling the tourists out for 195 in their second innings, with Cameron Bancroft and David Warner replying with unbeaten half-centuries on day four.

The Baggy Green need just 55 to secure a confidence-boosting first Test victory at the Gabba, a result which will leave Trevor Bayliss under no illusions as to the difficulty of the task ahead of his side.

England only have themselves to blame. Their first innings saw them lose their final six wickets for just 56 runs, but this capitulation was even worse.

Skipper Joe Root was the only man to pass 50, with Alastair Cook once again disappointing as he reached just seven.

Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow had started to lead a fightback with England nursing a slim lead.

Mitchell Starc eventually dismissed Bairstow for 42, with Nathan Lyon seeing off Ali.

However, it's fair to say the latter's stumping certainly caused a stir.

The 30-year-old survived a scare on 0 and made it to 40 relatively quickly before the incident that got him out.

Tim Paine deserves credit for his quick thinking, but a lot of England fans were aggrieved at the all-rounder being given out because of just a few millimetres.

Ali painfully unlucky

It was very difficult to tell whether his foot was behind the crease, though the umpires could well have given the batsmen the benefit of the doubt.

Safe to say, their fans were not impressed. Just when they needed a bit of luck, this was all but the final nail in the coffin of this Test.

On the bright side, at least it's gone to five days.

Australia will be delighted to have got off to such an impressive start, and England can't attribute what's likely to be a heavy defeat to Ali's wicket.

Do you think Ali was rightly given out? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms