In the end, a 1-1 draw was probably about the fairest result.

Liverpool and Chelsea were pretty evenly matched at Anfield and neither Jurgen Klopp nor Antonio Conte could complain too much after securing one point apiece.

It wasn’t the result either manager wanted but it was arguably the right outcome based on the balance of play throughout the 90 minutes.

Liverpool took the lead in the 65th minute after some calamitous defending on the edge of his own box by Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The French midfielder, who joined the Blues in a £40 million move from AS Monaco in the summer, took a poor touch and watched as the ball rolled to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who threaded the ball through to the red-hot Mohamed Salah to score.

However, Chelsea left Merseyside with a point after Willian scored with a rather fortuitous cross-cum-shot past Simon Mignolet with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

Ferdinand called one player an 'absolute disgrace'

At half-time, before either of the goals had been scored, Rio Ferdinand singled out one player for his poor defensive work - labelling him an “absolute disgrace”.

And by the end of the match, there were plenty of people agreeing with Ferdinand’s assessment of Bakayoko.

“If I was Gary Cahill out there I would be screaming at Bakayoko,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport, per the Express. “I think defensively he’s been an absolute disgrace today.

“He’s doing nothing, he’s letting people run off him he’s leaving Gary Cahill isolated.

“Gary Cahill with the experience he’s got he should be telling Bakayoko ‘left, right, back’ to protect.

“They’re letting the ball being rolled into (Mohamed) Salah every time the ball comes on this right-hand side.

“They’re causing problems.”

Strong words from Ferdinand on Bakayoko, who proved the former Manchester United defender right with his mistake in the second half.

Others were agreeing with Rio by full-time

He wasn’t the only person calling the 23-year-old a disgrace - and worse - by the end of the match…

