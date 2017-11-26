The month of November has been a particularly cold one for Michael Bisping, as he has now suffered two fight losses in the space of 21 days after another defeat on Saturday at UFC Shanghai against Kelvin Gastelum.

The British fighter suffered a knockout defeat via punches with 2:30 minutes gone in the first round to the American, just three weeks after he lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Georges St-Pierre via technical submission at UFC 217.

To his credit, Bisping did step up to this fight after such short notice, but he wasn't ready for what Gastelum had to offer, as he went down thanks to a left hand early into the first round and suffered the quickest defeat of his illustrious career.

In what he called "the biggest win of my life," Gastelum picked up a $50,000 fight bonus for Performance of the Night, alongside Li Jingliang, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and Song Kenan.

Gastelum entered this event as the ninth-ranked middleweight, while Bisping stepped in as the number two contender, so this was a big win for home and UFC fans on Twitter were certainly impressed by what he was able to produce in Shanghai inside the Octagon. However, others were unimpressed with UFC's decision to allow Bisping to fight on such short notice.

Following this first round KO, Bisping has now suffered 12 KOs throughout his UFC career, the most which any fighter has suffered in UFC history. Despite the loss, the British fighter said after the fight that this wouldn't be the last we see of him.

He said: “Kelvin’s a great guy. Unfortunately, it’s going to take a bigger pile of s*** to get rid of me.”

Bisping had teased possible retirement after his defeat to St-Pierre earlier in the month, but it looks like he still has his eyes set on a send off on home soil at UFC's Fight Night event in London in March 2018.

As for Gastelum, he wishes to take on interim UFC Middleweight Champ Robert Whittaker following this impressive victory, as he said: "I heard a rumor Robert Whittaker needs a main event in February in Australia. I’m up for the challenge."

The American is unlikely to get his wish, however, as Whittaker will most likely be waiting for a fight against UFC Middleweight Champion GSP in what should be a very big payday for the Austrailian.

