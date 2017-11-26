Aside from their Champions League achievements, it's been a pretty underwhelming week for Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino conceded in his post-match press conference that his side are all but out of the title race after dropping two more points against West Brom, a week after a poor performance in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Their under-18s at least had the chance to salvage some pride against the Gunners in their own north London derby on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Parker even included a number of under-16s and under-17s in his line-up as they made the short trip to London Colney - among them was a certain 'Maurizio Pochettino', who by all accounts is a decent little player who warrants the progress he's made in the academy.

If they harboured any ambitions of exacting revenge on behalf of the senior team, then they certainly didn't fulfil them as they suffered a humiliating 6-0 thrashing.

Arsenal went 4-0 up within 39 minutes thanks to a string of defensive errors from the Lilywhites.

However, those who take an interest in these youth matches will not have been following the game's progress on Tottenham's Twitter account.

The club promised updates, but they chose to relieve their fans of the embarrassment by not posting anything at all.

It backfired...

They weren't going to get away with it lightly, however, as Arsenal fans were waiting keenly to hear confirmation of the score from their side.

It may only have been an under-18 game, but you can hardly blame Arsenal supporters for wanting to revel in it.

With their own side not in action until Sunday afternoon when they travel to Burnley, there was little for them to do on Saturday but enjoy Spurs' youngsters being demoralised, just hours before their first XI struggled against managerless West Brom.



For all the talk of a power shift in the last couple of seasons, it's undoubtedly been their week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms