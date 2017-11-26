Scottish football needs Motherwell to impress against Celtic in cup final

It’s difficult for a Celtic fan to accept, and none of them will, but arguably it’s actually quite important for them, as well as Scottish football, that Motherwell win in today’s League Cup Final. Or at very least make a serious game of it.

There are various ways to express an uncomfortable moment of reality. Cold shower, wake-up call, epiphany, Minsky Moment. Use what you like, but this Wednesday was probably one of those, for Celtic and Scottish football.

A club doesn’t lose for nearly two years domestically, but suffers a modern day version of shootie-in when getting their passport stamped? Really?

Worse thing that could happen to the Scottish game is that Celtic do the same to Motherwell this afternoon.

It’s been a bad few days for Celtic. But one could argue, more so for Scottish football.

When your best playground hardman gets a proper doing at another school, it looks bad if he still remains utterly dominant back on the home patch. Looks very bad.

And Celtic got a proper doing in France.

From vloggers in Kiev, influencers in Miami, to sports papers in Milan, Celtic now pass off as some kind of sad whipping boy used by glamour top players to get their FIFA stats up. That’s so tragically wrong.

Historians love to put names on periods, eras, epochs.

We suggest that they will look back at this decade, and games like this, as The Brutal Polarisation. The definitive years where global brands like the Qatar Allstars (aka Paris St Germain), split completely from “proper” football played by clubs like Motherwell. And they will lament the fate of the greats clubs like Celtic left to drift somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.

Until the very recent social media driven globalization, tradition had established a natural order in football, both domestically and in Europe. In this, from 1967, till about 1975, Celtic were undoubtedly in the top three clubs in Europe. The Force was in balance. Doha was a still watering hole in the desert.

Most see that as no more, although not for all.

Recently the Scottish football intelligentsia (oxymoron we know) has used compelling statistics, and a 65 game record-breaking unbeaten domestic run, to point to a serious progression of the Scottish champions. Nonsense comparisons with the side of Martin O’Neill in 2003, and absurdly the glory teams of the 60s/70s, have been made. Decent performances(sic), a loss and a draw, against Bayern Munich and Man City being hurled as evidence of serious intent, and health.

People actually bought this rubbish, in the groupspeak up there called “talking up the game”. Serious analysis was avoided. For example, 10 years ago, Celtic Park was indeed still pretty impregnable to even the best opponents. The Brutal Polarisation was still in its infancy. This illusion of competitiveness had persisted, until this week, with rational like “we can qualify from this group. We can beat anyone at home, and we’ll take a point in a Belgium”. This beauty was from some pundit on BBC Scotland in September.

Few had registered that in recent years Celtic lose very regularly at home, and often badly.

To be clear, Celtic is a good team, with an excellent coach, and the club runs like a Swiss watch. But everything is relative, except apparently to the football fan, and his goldfish bowl old sport’s media.

And then came Paris.

Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris is a romantic tale about an aspiring and unfulfilled American author in love with a nostalgic idea of the past. Where, through the magic of hope and desire, he is magically transported back into the Paris of Hemingway, the FitzGeralds, Porter, Dali, and other world class artists, gravitating around a muse named Stein.