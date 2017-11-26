UFC's first-ever event in mainland China was represented well by their home soil fighters, especially Song Kenan, who had a spectacular win after just 15 seconds into his fight on the preliminary card.

In his first ever UFC fight, The Assassin lived up to his name, as he managed to defeat his opponent, Bobby Nash, with a TKO after just 15 seconds into their clash inside the Octagon.

Kenan's 15-second TKO earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus alongside Kelvin Gastelum (who defeated Michael Bisping), Li Jingliang (who defeated Zak Ottow), and Zabit Magomedsharipov (who defeated Sheymon Moraes).

Nash's future in UFC doesn't look that great, as this is his third TKO loss in a row in as many fights after losses to Danny Roberts and Li Jingliang in July and January respectively earlier this year.

However, nothing can be taken away from Kenan for his absolutely excellent performance inside the Octagon in Shanghai, and as you can see from the video below, he definitely deserved a Performance of the Night bonus.

This probably isn't going to be the last we'll see of The Assassin in UFC either. He's only been knocked out once in his MMA career, so he could be a very entertaining fighter in the promotion for many years to come.

Many Chinese fighters on the main and preliminary card represented their country well at UFC Shanghai.

19-year-old Song Yadong cruised through Bharat Khandare in his UFC debut. Xiaonan Yan also won on her UFC debut as well, defeating Kailin Curran by unanimous decision. 31-year-old featherweight Wang Guan made his promotional debut on the main card, winning against Alex Caceres via split decision. Li Jingliang also won with a first-round TKO against Zak Ottow.

Overall, it was a very successful night for China as their country was represented well by their fighters at the first-ever mainland China UFC event.

