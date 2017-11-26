Cricket

Cricket Twitter account spotted something unusual with Alastair Cook's Ashes dismissal

An extraordinary video that has surfaced on Twitter shows England opening batsman Alastair Cook getting out playing two almost identical shots, and what's more amazing is the two clips are four years apart.

However, what's more worrying for him and all England followers is the two dismissals happened in Ashes Tests in Australia very early on in the innings.

The former England captain has built a career on being an immovable object at the top of the order, digging in and hanging around, much to the annoyance of Test bowling attacks for over a decade.

So, is Cook susceptible to the short ball early on in an innings?

With England on the brink of a crushing defeat in the 1st Ashes Test in Brisbane, questions are already being asked about the form of one or two of the England batsmen and former captain Cook in particular.

For a man who has amassed over 11,000 runs in his career, his pedigree cannot been questioned, but is this a genuine weakness creeping into his game or is this merely just a blip in form?

His form this summer has certainly been patchy.

Cook averages a century every 8.5 Tests for England prior to this Ashes tour, but since July this year, he has managed to hit treble figures only once in 15 innings, and that came against West Indies, a side no longer competing at the premium level of Test cricket.

Cook will turn 33 during the Ashes, and has been a permanent fixture at the top of England's batting order since he made his debut over 11 years ago, and history has shown that once a player stands down as captain, their international career usually finishes fairly soon after.

What is clear, however, is that with an Australian attack getting success at the Gabba bowling quick short deliveries, they'll be no let up for Cook as it's going to be more of the same in the next Test in Adelaide on December 2.

