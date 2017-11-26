If Willian meant to score his equaliser for Chelsea against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening, then it’s one of the best goals of the season so far.

The Brazilian winger, who had his head down, clipped the ball towards the back post and watched as it sailed over Simon Mignolet and into the back of the Liverpool net.

Very few people thought this was a deliberate attempt by Willian to score. It appeared that he was aiming for the back post and simply got lucky.

However, the South American was adamant after the match that he meant it.

“It was a shot, for sure,” Willian told Match of the Day. “It was beautiful.”

Shearer wasn't buying Willian's story

“No, I think it’s a cross,” Shearer commented. “I don’t believe him but if I was him, I’d also say that I meant it! I wouldn’t say it was a cross.

“You can tell by the shape of his body.”

A few people believed Willian’s version of events but the vast majority sided with Shearer.

MOTD viewer tweets to argue Shearer is wrong

One person who didn’t is a guy called Michael Readman, a boxing writer, whose tweet prompted a reply from Shearer himself.

“Hard to explain, but #Willian goal was a loft dink shot,” Readman wrote. “Trust me. As a striker, when at that angle, you know where the biggest space is>”

He continued: “And thats where you lift the ball. Not even tough to execute. Cracker. & i hate Chelsea! @GaryLineker @alanshearer You both know the line of your striking foot is aiming directly where you are sending the ball. He meant it.”

Shearer burned him with perfect response

Poor old Michael soon found himself on the receiving end of a (deserved) burn from Shearer.

The former Newcastle United and England striker replied: “Oh I wish me and @GaryLineker had known there was a striker to ask earlier!!!”

Such a good reply.

Shearer, remember, is the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer - one of the best English strikers of all time.

Gary Lineker is also one of the best strikers England has ever produced - the only Englishman to have won the Golden Boot at a World Cup, no less.

Reaction to Shearer's tweet

Here's how Shearer's followers reacted to his reply...

Even if you’ve netted 1000 goals during your Sunday League career, Michael, it’s safe to say that both Shearer and Lineker know what they're talking about when it comes to scoring goals - deliberate or otherwise.

