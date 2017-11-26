When Amir Khan decided to call out Floyd Mayweather on Twitter, boxing fans were understandably very confused.

The British fighter - who has become renowned for his 'glass chin' - seemed to insinuate that he was more talented than the undefeated American, a notion which in reality, is ridiculous.

Khan's last fight came back in 2016 when he took on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, a bout in which he was brutally knocked out by the Mexican, who Mayweather did actually defeat earlier in his career.

But, Khan was having none of it, posting on his official Twitter profile: "Floyd knows I'm not the 1 to back down.

"I know it's been a year I've not fough (sic) due to (a) hand surgery. I'm ready to make comeback at 30 years of age. Say what you like, Canelo was getting out-boxed. I was winning on (the) cards.

"He had power and caught me with a huge right (hand). That's boxing. Mayweather doesn't have the power... in any fight I've never been out-boxed.

"Mayweather-Khan (sic) fight would be a game of chess. Speed, movement and accuracy will cause him problems."

MAYWEATHER RESPONDS

It's taken a while for the American to respond but now, he has done so in emphatic fashion.

"It's nothing new for me," Mayweather said. "Every fighter out there wants a chance against me because they know, win or lose, it's going to be a big payday for them.

"I have always maintained I am nobody's meal ticket."

Mayweather then went in for the kill, saying that Khan should simply stick to TV.

"I only set up fights with fighters that deserve it and who are going to be part of a great fight for fans," he said. "Only last month, I read about him [Khan] calling me out of retirement.

"He wants to fight the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and now I hear is running away from a few snakes and spiders. Please! He needs to get real and stick with TV."

Looks like the I'm a Celebrity contestant is going to get nowhere near a fight with the 50-0 man.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms