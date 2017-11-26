Football

Kolo Toure.

Kolo Toure destroys Piers Morgan in the most random argument ever on Twitter

Kolo Toure became something of a cult hero amongst football fans during his 11-year stay in the Premier League.

Seven years at Arsenal, followed by four at Manchester City and a further three at Liverpool even saw a chant created about the Ivorian and his brother, Yaya Toure.

"Kolo, Kolo Kolo, Kolo Kolo, Kolo Kolo Toure! Yaya, Yaya Yaya..." you know what I mean.

Toure was a fine centre-back during his playing days; strong, fast and fearless, he played a vital role in Arsenal's Invincibles season during 2003/04.

Some legendary stories have been told about the 36-year-old, too, such as what happened in his trail for Arsenal in 2002.

In that famous trial, Toure took out Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp AND his manager to be, Arsene Wenger, with two-footed challenges, leaving them all in a heap on the floor.

Toure's rash tackles would have put off most managers, but Wenger loved his desire and decided to splash a cool £150,000 to sign him. Bargain.

Fifteen years on and Toure is now technical assistant at Celtic, where he retired as a player in 2017 following one season at the club.

West Ham United v Arsenal

His playing days may be over, but Toure's just given football fans a timely reminder of exactly why they loved him so much.

Earlier this morning, Piers Morgan had a pop at Real Madrid's Toni Kroos for liking a tweet from James Blunt. Random, I know.

Morgan told Kroos to stay out of his debate with Blunt, to which Toure angrily responded with a series of amazing tweets. Check out the argument below.

TOURE LASHES OUT...

MORGAN HITS BACK...

TOURE DOESN'T BACK DOWN...

MORGAN WITH A LOW BLOW...

TOURE FINISHES HIM...

TWITTER REACTS

Morgan then tried to compare Toure's argument skills to his defending, but the former Ivory Coast international knew he'd won the battle.

In case you're wondering, Toure's "L" tweet stands for, "Loss," insinuating that Morgan had lost their argument.

That's the last time Morgan will try to take on the great Kolo Toure on Twitter.

