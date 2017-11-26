Kevin Pietersen, who is no stranger to controversy, has questioned whether Alastair Cook still has the motivation to play on as an opening batsman for England.

Cook, playing his first Ashes series since standing down as the Test captain earlier in the year, has struggled for form this summer, and Pietersen believes that of all England's failings in the opening Test match, Cook is the biggest worry for England.

"The first concern would be Alastair Cook and his form, that is certainly a cause of concern. The dismissals of Cook would cause flutters in that dressing room," said Pietersen.

"To get out that way [in the second innings]…for me it’s the bigger picture. The way he walks off the field, the way he walks to training, I don’t see a bounce in his step. I just don’t see it."

He also added: "He’s played almost 150 Test matches and it’s quite difficult to get up every single day for Test cricket."

Questioning his form and desire is one thing, but KP also had a dig about Cook's batting technique.

"The manner in which he got out in the first innings is a huge cause for concern. It’s a technique he fights with on a daily basis."

Cook won't be happy with the comments from his former teammate questioning his technique and his motivation, but even he may find it hard to argue the case about his own form.

The Essex man has clearly been well below his best this summer, and in his last six innings, his top score is just 23.

So, is there truth in Pietersen's remarks?

Cook will turn 33 next month, and has been a permanent fixture at the top of England's batting order since he made his debut over 11 years ago, and having been replaced by Joe Root as captain, is it also time for the selectors to plan for an England team without Cook opening the batting?

