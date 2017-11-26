There was a moment during Chelsea's draw with Liverpool when Thibaut Courtois summed up his current situation perfectly.

Normally so dependable, but with the potential to cause Antonio Conte some concerns - as Daniel Sturridge crossed the ball in, the stopper flapped and very nearly gave the Reds the lead via an own goal.

Off the pitch, the Belgian is equally difficult to predict right now.

Talks over an extension have stalled, with his current deal expiring in 2019.

The Blues will be reluctant to allow him to enter the final year of that contract, hence why they are keen to wrap up negotiations as soon as possible.

The former Atletico Madrid man was linked with a move away in the 2015/16 season amid rumours of a falling out with the goalkeeping coaching staff.

Since then, of course, he has helped Chelsea to another Premier League title, but they are once again having to come up with a back-up plan incase he does decide to depart Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to land his signature, with Juventus also being mentioned in that content.

Courtois' successor

In response, the Daily Mail report that Chelsea have turned to Stoke's Jack Butland as a potential replacement.

The England international is currently out of action with a broken finger but has already done enough to suggest he would be his country's number one were it not for Gareth Southgate's inexplicable love of Joe Hart.

Stoke would want upwards of £30million, which would mean a record deal for a British goalkeeper, eclipsing the fee paid by Everton for Jordan Pickford.

This isn't the first time Chelsea have shown an interest in the 24-year-old, as he rejected them in favour of regular football with the Potters in 2013.

Conte already has Willy Caballero as back-up, which suggests he would be ready to hand Butland regular opportunities if he did make the switch to west London.

Perhaps not the big name Chelsea fans may have been hoping for, but nonetheless a goalkeeper who has carved out a solid reputation for himself at Stoke.

Is Butland the man to replace Courtois if he leaves? Have your say in the comments.

