Despite Neymar's insistence that he's happy at Paris Saint-Germain and not looking for a return to Barcelona, it looks like the rumours of unrest are here to stay.

It's been four months since the Brazilian moved to Paris in a world-record deal and already there are suggestions he wants out.

Neymar's feud with Edinson Cavani over who takes penalties, coupled with a supposed fall out with manager Unai Emery, has resulted in doubts over his long-term future.

Emery also claims there isn't a problem and said in a recent press conference that it's only natural for Neymar to still be adapting to life at PSG.

"It is the same for all players when they are adapting to a new city, a new club, new teammates and that sort of thing," he told reporters. "It is a process and it is like that with all of the new guys.

"Conversations with all of the players, Neymar included, are to discuss all of those sorts of things -- he is doing better and better.

"Players are professionals but they are also people. Some need affections, others need guidance. First of all, though, they need to be understood."

Emery wants to be able to understand how Neymar is feeling, but you could understand if the PSG manager is starting to get annoyed with his star player.

Since making the switch from Barcelona, the Brazil international has reportedly asked for two personal physiotherapists, no heavy tackles on him in training and penalty-kick duty.

However, according to Yahoo! Sport's Duncan Castles, Neymar has now made another outrageous demand which Emery isn't prepared to meet.

Castles reports that Neymar wants the freedom to be able to choose which games he does and doesn't play for PSG - no, seriously.

A source said: "Neymar is really upset with Emery. Because of Cavani, style of play, and privileges Neymar wants. He wants to be able to decide when he doesn't have to play a game."

Neymar is taking the p*** now. He may be the world's most expensive player, but it's Emery's decision when he plays, not his.

It's a well-known fact that player power is on the rise and no player epitomises that fact more than Neymar. He's out of control.

It's good to see that Emery is refusing to budge on Neymar's request to pick and choose what games he plays, but the sad reality is that he'll probably get his way eventually.

