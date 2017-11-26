Daniel Ricciardo has caused shockwaves around the F1 garages by opening the door for a potential switch to either Mercedes or Ferrari.

The highly rated Australian's current contract expires next year, and although Red Bull are desperate to keep him on board, alongside current partner Max Verstappen, Ricciardo's comments have caused their two big rivals to assess their current driver options.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner may not be too happy with his driver's remarks, especially with the current season set to end this weekend.

Although the team haven't been as close as they'd have liked to their two rivals in this season's Constructors' Championship, Ricciardo's stock is still high and a new contract has always been on the radar.

Horner has already managed to tie down Verstappen to a new deal, and with an expected improvement in the car next year, the team has high hopes for the performance of their two talented drivers over the next couple of years.

However, when asked about the potential of grabbing a seat with either Mercedes or Ferrari, Ricciardo certainly wasn't dismissive.

“Talking to Red Bull is easier, because I know them already, the other two I guess if they’re interested they’ll need to make the approach," said Ricciardo.

His contract has another year to run, and although there have been some rumours around the pit lane that he may make a decision before the start of next season, the Red Bull driver says it may make more sense to weigh up his options after the new season gets underway.

"I think right now it’s not about the offer, it’s about who’s going to have the best car in 2019 I guess," he said.

"It’s worth me just seeing how the start of the year goes.

"I don’t want to be too clever and think I’ll have every option possible, but I think I’ve got enough time on my side to still sit it out a little bit.”

