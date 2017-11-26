The boxing world is eagerly awaiting the impending return of Tyson Fury.

After a prolonged absence from the sport due to several personal issues, the Gypsy King is back in the gym and looking to re-estabish himself as the dominant force of the heavyweight division.

His last bout saw him topple the legendary Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf and now, he wants to silence the new kids on the block.

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tony Bellew are all firmly in his crosshairs, with 2018 set to be one of the biggest years in modern boxing history.

A fight against Joshua is what has most fans talking, with a lot of people split on who would actually emerge victorious.

Fury has the skills to stop AJ in his tracks, just like he did with Klitschko.

HOW HE PLANS TO DO IT

And, speaking to talkSPORT, the Gypsy King explained in detail exactly how he plans to beat the 2012 Olympic champion.

He said: “He [Anthony Joshua] doesn’t have great footwork or upper body movement, and he doesn’t move too good on angles.

“To meet a fighter like myself who does have good footwork, does have good lateral movement, and can move on angles, that equals disaster.

“With me being knowledgeable about boxing and heavyweight boxing – I study it and I have done for many, many years – I understand how I have to beat these guys.

“To beat someone with those attributes it would be hard but someone of my ability can move, box, and twist, and all I would have to do is make him miss a bit. As we saw against Wladimir [Klitschko], he blew a gasket trying to land his punches.

“You just have to go back to [Muhammad] Ali and [George] Foreman – the big puncher against the big mover. I think boxing, especially heavyweight, is a chess match. More of a brains match rather than who is the strongest or quickest.”

What is certain is that if they do meet in the ring, it'll bring the whole of Britain to a stand still.

