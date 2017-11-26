WWE

JBL.

JBL not happy that WWE snub him off Grand Slam Champions list

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns joined the exclusive club of Grand Slam Champions in the WWE after he won the Intercontinental Championship on the show.

The Big Dog became the ninth Grand Slam Champion in its current format in WWE history (and seventeenth overall) when he defeated The Miz in the main event of the show to become the Intercontinental Champion.

He is now the second Shield member to become a Grand Slam Champion after Dean Ambrose completed the accomplishment when he won the Raw Tag Team titles alongside Seth Rollins at SummerSlam earlier this year.

WWE celebrated Reigns becoming a Grand Slam Champion this week by releasing an article on their website celebrating previous Grand Slam Champions in the history of the company.

Featured on the list were the likes of Reigns and Ambrose, as well as Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, The Miz, Big Show, Edge, and Eddie Guerrero. As we previously mentioned, The Big Dog is the seventeenth overall Grand Slam Champion in WWE history, so not every superstar was included on the list.

However, one former superstar wasn't happy with the fact they're not included on the list, and they took to Twitter to issue their complaint.

John Bradshaw Layfield, also known as JBL, is also a Grand Slam Champion, but he wasn't included on WWE's list posted on their website.

JBL posted a series of tweets about WWE not including him, saying: "Hey @WWE you sure this list is complete? Might should check your facts. Leave a Wrestling God off the list? I win US Title, Intercontinental Title, Tag Titles and WWE Title-Grand Slam Champion, and @WWE puts out a list and omits me? Come on man!"

JBL became a Grand Slam Champion when he won the Intercontinental Championship in March 2009. However, since he didn't become a Grand Slam Champion under WWE's current format, he wasn't included on the company's list in their article released this week.

Other names that are Grand Slam Champions under WWE's previous format include Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, Jeff Hardy, and Christian, so JBL isn't the only superstar not to be included on the list if you want to recognize all formats of former Grand Slam Champions.

p1bvs9dnlc43fotkluqgunqoih.jpg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
JBL
WWE

Trending Stories

Jerry Jones makes a debatable claim about Dez Bryant

Jerry Jones makes a debatable claim about Dez Bryant

More WWE releases could be on the way [W.O.N]

More WWE releases could be on the way [W.O.N]

Neymar's latest demand to Unai Emery at PSG proves he's out of control [Yahoo]

Neymar's latest demand to Unai Emery at PSG proves he's out of control [Yahoo]

What Mohamed Salah did before Chelsea game for man who rejected him as a youngster

What Mohamed Salah did before Chelsea game for man who rejected him as a youngster

Brighton's Tomer Hemed posts superb Instagram message after Zlatan gave him his shirt

Brighton's Tomer Hemed posts superb Instagram message after Zlatan gave him his shirt

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again