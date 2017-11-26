This past week on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns joined the exclusive club of Grand Slam Champions in the WWE after he won the Intercontinental Championship on the show.

The Big Dog became the ninth Grand Slam Champion in its current format in WWE history (and seventeenth overall) when he defeated The Miz in the main event of the show to become the Intercontinental Champion.

He is now the second Shield member to become a Grand Slam Champion after Dean Ambrose completed the accomplishment when he won the Raw Tag Team titles alongside Seth Rollins at SummerSlam earlier this year.

WWE celebrated Reigns becoming a Grand Slam Champion this week by releasing an article on their website celebrating previous Grand Slam Champions in the history of the company.

Featured on the list were the likes of Reigns and Ambrose, as well as Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, The Miz, Big Show, Edge, and Eddie Guerrero. As we previously mentioned, The Big Dog is the seventeenth overall Grand Slam Champion in WWE history, so not every superstar was included on the list.

However, one former superstar wasn't happy with the fact they're not included on the list, and they took to Twitter to issue their complaint.

John Bradshaw Layfield, also known as JBL, is also a Grand Slam Champion, but he wasn't included on WWE's list posted on their website.

JBL posted a series of tweets about WWE not including him, saying: "Hey @WWE you sure this list is complete? Might should check your facts. Leave a Wrestling God off the list? I win US Title, Intercontinental Title, Tag Titles and WWE Title-Grand Slam Champion, and @WWE puts out a list and omits me? Come on man!"

JBL became a Grand Slam Champion when he won the Intercontinental Championship in March 2009. However, since he didn't become a Grand Slam Champion under WWE's current format, he wasn't included on the company's list in their article released this week.

Other names that are Grand Slam Champions under WWE's previous format include Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, Jeff Hardy, and Christian, so JBL isn't the only superstar not to be included on the list if you want to recognize all formats of former Grand Slam Champions.

