Football viewers were treated to a feast of punditry on Saturday evening.

In both the build-up and aftermath of Liverpool and Chelsea's 1-1 draw at Anfield, BT Sport had Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard in the studio.

The most interesting discussion between the trio of Premier League legends was when they talked about their days with England.

All three were part of the now infamous 'golden generation', with the Three Lions possessing a side that should have won a major International trophy during the early 2000's.

The furthest they got was the World Cup quarter-finals in both 2002 and 2006, but Brazil and Portugal saw to it that the last four was never reached by Sven-Goran Eriksson.

One of the most underrated players at that time was former West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole.

The fleet-footed midfielder was a regular in the starting XI and once scored a cracking volley vs Sweden in 2006.

FERDINAND REVEALS COLE'S ODD DRESSING ROOM BEHAVIOUR

And, it turns out Cole was a bit superstitious and Ferdinand explains that when he was in the dressing room before games, he would not let the ball touch him.

Yeah, that's a pretty odd one.

FERDINAND ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH LAMPARD

One other very interesting insight from the Manchester United legend was how club rivalries really affected his relationship with the Chelsea man.

"We came through at West Ham together, did everything together like proper mates," Ferdinand said of Lampard. "I left and went to Leeds then Manchester United, Frank went to Chelsea and around that time our communication just disintegrated.

"It was down to, from my perspective, the obsession with winning. I didn't want to see Frank have an edge on me.

"It was the same with Stevie and England, when we were battling them (Liverpool) for the Premier League, I didn't want to sit around and have a beer with him because I didn't want to hear what Liverpool were doing... I think that's what held us back."

